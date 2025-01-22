Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

Flu cases on the decline in Switzerland
Flu cases on the decline in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland
Listening: Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

Seasonal flu is on the decline in Switzerland. The latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), released on Wednesday, show that lab-confirmed cases dropped from nearly 2,340 to under 2,000 last week.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Last week, Switzerland and Liechtenstein saw 1,988 lab-confirmed flu cases, similar to the numbers from early January. The season’s peak so far was recorded between January 6 and 12, with 2,338 confirmed cases.

The latest figures show that canton Jura is still the hardest-hit, with nearly 43 confirmed flu cases per 100,000 residents. Canton Ticino (41.93) and Glarus (40.42) also have significantly higher rates than the Swiss average of 22 cases per 100,000 people.

Flu cases surge in French-speaking Switzerland

Flu remains widespread in French-speaking Switzerland, especially in canton Geneva (34.32), Neuchâtel (29.73) and Vaud (27.9). However, it’s also spreading east. The latest FOPH figures show that more German-speaking cantons reported above-average cases compared to the previous week.

+Swiss health office recommends vaccination against flu and CovidExternal link

These figures only account for lab-confirmed flu cases, so the actual number of people with the flu is likely higher.

The seasonal flu outbreak started in mid-December. Symptoms include a sudden fever (over 38°C), along with a cough or sore throat.

+Seasonal flu on the rise and Covid on the wane in Switzerland

Steady decline in Covid-19 cases

Lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining since the 1,324 infections reported in the second week of November 2024. The latest FOPH data shows that only 276 cases were confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein last week.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
100 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Ski tourer dies in Sion hospital after avalanche accident

More

Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps

This content was published on A 27-year-old ski tourer has died in the hospital in Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, after being caught in an avalanche on Saturday.

Read more: Young skier dies in avalanche in Swiss Alps
The number of job offers decreases in 2024

More

Swiss job market faces drop in vacancies

This content was published on Job vacancies in Switzerland fell by 10% in 2024, marking the first negative annual balance since the Covid-19 pandemic, says Adecco.

Read more: Swiss job market faces drop in vacancies

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR