Sharp rise in suicide counselling for Swiss children and adolescents

The 147 helpline is in contact with an average of nine children and adolescents with suicidal thoughts every day KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

Consultations for suicidal thoughts among young people rose by 26% in Switzerland in 2023. Pro Juventute is calling for more local counselling services such as the 147 helpline.

Today, the 147 helplineExternal link is in contact with an average of nine children and adolescents with suicidal thoughts every day; by 2019, this number was three to four consultations, the Pro Juventute foundation told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Sunday, referring to an article in SonntagsBlick.

Consultations via the hotline often show that young people have to wait for places in therapy. In 2023, there was an average of one crisis intervention every two days. Four years earlier, the foundation recorded just 57 crisis interventions.

A crisis intervention refers to cases where a young person is threatening to harm themself and wants to end their life, and an emergency service has to be called. “We save lives thanks to these crisis interventions,” Pro Juventute said.

In addition to an immediate reinforcement of initial counselling services for children and adolescents, Pro Juventute is also calling for greater awareness of services such as 147. The foundation also believes that psychiatric and psychotherapeutic care should be developed.

Finally, prevention should be strengthened by targeted mental health work for young people. According to Pro Juventute, this involves early intervention, stress management and active media education.

