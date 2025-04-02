Record-breaking winter for Swiss tourism driven by foreign visitors

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Life & Aging

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss tourism has enjoyed a successful winter season, thanks to excellent snow conditions and an influx of foreign visitors. This is according to a survey by Switzerland Tourism, reflecting on the 2024/25 winter period.

Keystone-SDA

Feedback from tourism marketers, holiday resorts, regional authorities, mountain railways and the hotel industry suggests that this winter has outdone last season’s record. Switzerland Tourism announced on Tuesday that this is largely thanks to foreign visitors.

Fewer guests from Switzerland

Accommodation providers are anticipating a 2% increase in overnight stays this season, according to the survey. Day trips are also expected to rise by 3% compared to last winter.

Just like in the summer, the surge in visitors from the United States is notable. “The US market is also increasingly strong in winter,” says Martin Vincenz, CEO of Graubünden Ferien, speaking for the entire industry. However, many places also saw a significant number of guests from Europe.

The domestic market, however, wasn’t a significant factor this winter season. Many areas saw a noticeable drop in Swiss visitors compared to last year.

Many Swiss ski resorts still open until Easter

The weather played a key role this season. “Grey at the bottom – blue at the top” was a common theme in weather reports for many days and weeks. Early and abundant snowfall also ensured a strong start to the season and excellent conditions, according to Switzerland Tourism.

While spring has arrived in the valleys, winter is still going strong in the mountains. According to the survey, 58% of mountain railways are keeping their winter sports operations running through Easter, with 12% extending even further. Only 30% have ended their winter season.

