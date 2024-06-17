Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Study: Ticino residents embrace the idea of growing old

Salvatore Vitali, 76, smiles with his dog, Naco on his lap as they sit at the kitchen table in his home.
In canton Ticino in southern Switzerland, 59% of people said it was important to live to a ripe old age; 65% look forward to getting old. Keystone/ Carlo Reguzzi

Growing old appears to be much more important for residents in southern Switzerland than in the rest of the country, a survey shows.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A study financed by the health insurer Sanitas found that 59% of people in canton Ticino in Italian-speaking Switzerland believe it is important to live to a ripe old age.

In German-speaking Switzerland, the figure was only 42% and slightly higher in French-speaking Switzerland (44%).

Statistically, there are more elderly people living in Ticino than in the rest of the country. For every 100,000 inhabitants, 42 people in Ticino are 100 years old or older. The average for Switzerland is 22.

In all, 43% of respondents under 30 said that it was important or very important to grow as old as possible. The figure was slightly higher (45%) among the over-60s.

Ageing has a bad image

According to the survey, ageing generally has a bad image in Switzerland. Significantly more people (56%) said they were not looking forward to getting old. The situation in Ticino is different to the rest of Switzerland: 65% of respondents in the Italian-speaking region are looking forward to getting old.

The results of the Health Forecast study were included in book entitled “Health Forecast – The secret of a healthy long life”, which will be published on Tuesday. Around 2,000 people aged 18-74 took part in the annual survey.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
A Swiss and a European Union table flag, captured in an office space.

More

Swiss economy gets boost from Europe

This content was published on According to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, the hoped-for upturn in the Swiss economy will soon become a reality.

Read more: Swiss economy gets boost from Europe

