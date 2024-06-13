Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Study to investigate discrimination against gay and lesbian soldiers in Swiss army

The top and sleeve of a camouflage Swiss armed forces shirt on a wire hanger. The red Swiss flag with a white plus is on the left shoulder with the word ‘Suisse’ above a breast pocket. Other uniforms can be seen hanging in the background of the image.
The study will address whether reparations should be made and make recommendations on how the army should deal with sexual and gender diversity in the future. Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Swiss government has commissioned an investigation into whether gay men and lesbians in Switzerland’s armed forces have experienced injustice.  

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This has been based on a postulate from Social Democrat Priska Seiler Graf, which was adopted by Parliament in 2022.

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.  

Over the next four years, a research team from the University of Bern will investigate whether and to what extent gay men and lesbians in the Swiss armed forces experienced injustice between the Second World War and today. It will also look at the consequences of this, according to a government statement on Thursday. 

The study will also address the question of whether reparations should be made, and make recommendations on how the army should ensure respect for LGBTQ rights in the future. 

+ When Swiss voters said yes to same-sex marriage

According to the Swiss Military Criminal Code, sexual acts among people of the same sex were still punishable until 1992. This contradicted the Civil Code, which largely legalised consensual sexual acts between adults of the same sex as early as 1942. 

Evidence of bullying and harassment 

Michèle Amacker, professor of sociology and co-director of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Gender Studies (ICFG) who is overseeing the investigation, was quoted in a press release as saying that there was evidence of bullying and harassment in everyday military life. There are signs that gay men were being rejected during recruitment, which may have hindered military careers. 

She also said there were indications that it was common practice in the past to use certain codes for gay men and lesbians, which were entered in the service record booklet, for example, as a reason for ineligibility.

According to Amacker, these administrative procedures could also have had a negative impact on private life and professional careers, for example if the service record booklet had to be shown when applying for a job. 

It is the country’s first ever official commission to investigate historic discrimination against gay men and lesbians in Switzerland. 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR