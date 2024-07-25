Half of Swiss back fireworks as part of national day celebrations
According to a survey, half of Swiss consider fireworks to be an important part of the August 1 national holiday. However, a majority are against fireworks being set off by private individuals, rather than at public events.
Fireworks are especially popular in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, according to a representative survey published on Thursday by the Yougov Institute. There, 70% of respondents were in favor of fireworks on August 1. In southern canton Ticino, 59% were in favor, and in German-speaking Switzerland 43%.
One in five people plan to set off rockets, volcanoes or firecrackers on August 1 next week. The younger the respondents, the higher their support for private fireworks displays.
For many, fireworks set off by the community or public organisers are part of tradition, create a communal experience with family and friends and create a festive atmosphere.
According to the survey conducted at the beginning of July, those who disapprove of fireworks do so primarily because of the pollution, the impact on animals and the risk of injury.
