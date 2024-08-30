Swiss doctors cleared to prescribe dance therapy

Dance class for seniors in Switzerland Keystone / Christian Beutler

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Zurich doctors can now issue ‘social prescriptions’ for therapeutic activities ranging from gardening and dancing to debt counselling.

3 minutes

RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Zurich City’s parliament has approved the trial, which will cost CHF2.5 million. Four outpatient medical centres can refer patients to so-called ‘Link workers’ who will arrange the activities.

The pilot project has been called “an important contribution to public health” that could relieve pressure on the health system. But some political parties have labelled it a “luxury treatment at the taxpayer’s expense”, arguing that current health options are adequate to meet patients’ needs.

+ How to fix Switzerland’s costly healthcare system

Social prescriptions are aimed at patients who do not feel improvement from conventional medical treatment, such as those suffering from chronic pain or long Covid. The aim is to supplement the healing process with activities and to break social isolation.

People not just biological

The concept was developed in the 1990s in Britain and has also existed for some years in Austria.

Stéfanie Monod, co-head of the Department of Epidemiology and Health Systems at the University Centre for General Medicine and Public Health in Lausanne, believes the trial is promising.

More

More Two-thirds of Swiss in favour of single health insurance fund This content was published on In a survey, two-thirds of Swiss support abolishing health insurance companies in favour of a single health insurance fund. Read more: Two-thirds of Swiss in favour of single health insurance fund

“People not only biological! With the evolution of medicine, we tend to think that everything is mechanical and understandable at the organ level,” she told the RTS Forum programme. “But in reality, we are also social animals.”

“A person who is completely isolated will have more health issues and may experience depression. We need social contact, activities that allow us to escape certain difficulties and chronic suffering,” she added.

Potential cost savings

Several types of illnesses could benefit from these social activities, such as long-term chronic illnesses that weigh heavily on morale and restrict social contact.

+ Six lessons from Swiss healthcare vote

“Health insurance has been designed around services that are often technical, measurable and have been certified by the medical profession. But adding these biomedical services together does not necessarily result in an improvement in health or quality of life,” said Monod.

The new approach will certainly have benefits on health costs “if there are fewer cases of depression, fewer hospitalisations and other complications,” she added.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.