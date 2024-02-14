Suíça combate assédio sexual nos transportes públicos

As empresas de transporte público de Berna e Zurique estão abordando a questão do assédio sexual em trens e bondes. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Dados de centros de denúncias online nas cidades de Berna e Zurique revelam que a maior parte do assédio sexual ocorre nas ruas, seguido pelo transporte público. Mais de um terço das mulheres jovens nas duas cidades suíças relataram ter sido assediadas sexualmente pelo menos uma vez em um bonde ou ônibus.

3 minutes

SRF

A maioria dos incidentes de assédio sexual não ocorre em um bar, clube ou festa, mas sim na rua. O segundo local mais comum são bondes, ônibus e estações ferroviárias, conforme revelado por dados das cidades de Berna e Zurique.

Há vários motivos possíveis para isso. “Podemos imaginar que seja porque há muitas pessoas no transporte público”, diz Regula Bühlmann, responsável pela Unidade de Igualdade de Gênero da cidade de Berna. “É difícil acompanhar e ver o que realmente está acontecendo. E também é complicado evitar uns aos outros nesse local”, acrescentou.

Over a third of young women in Bern and Zurich have reported to the centre that they have experienced sexual harassment at least once on a tram or bus. This can range from lewd gestures and verbal comments to inappropriate touching. According to Bühlmann, these are not necessarily violent offences under criminal law but rather daily transgressions.

“As part of the ‘Bern schaut’ campaign, it is essential that we encourage the population to exhibit civic courage. We urge them to observe, stand up, and support those who are affected,” says Bühlmann.

Safe public transport

But the public transport industry is also being called upon to take action. Posters advertising the reporting centre are displayed on some Zurich buses. Passengers in Bern are also being targeted, according to Rolf Meyer from the Bern transport company ‘Bernmobil.’

“Bernmobil has long had established rules of conduct detailing how our passengers should behave on public transport. We intend to supplement these rules in this area to make it clear that such behaviour is not acceptable on public transport.”

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) now wants to gauge how comfortable passengers feel on trains. QR codes have been installed on some long-distance trains since the beginning of the year, allowing passengers to use their mobile phones to anonymously report incidents such as sexual harassment, noise, vandalism, or littering until the end of March.

SBB/CFF intends to use the analysed data to enhance prevention measures, including the deployment of transport police. The public transport industry acknowledges that only safe public transport is attractive public transport.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.