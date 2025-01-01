Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss Broadcasting Corporation pulls plug on FM radio

No more FM radio reception on New Year's Eve midnight
Around two dozen private radio stations in Switzerland will continue to broadcast via FM. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Broadcasting Corporation pulls plug on FM radio
Listening: Swiss Broadcasting Corporation pulls plug on FM radio

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) switched off outdated analogue FM transmitters at 11:59pm on New Year's Eve.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Connections to around 850 ultra-shortwave transmitters throughout Switzerland have come to an end.

Anyone wishing to continue listening to the radio stations SRF1, SRF2 Kultur und SRF3 in the new year, for example, will have to switch to the digital radio technology DAB+ or Internet radio. All other SBC programmes were previously only available via the Internet or DAB+.

SBC, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company, now only needs around 260 antennas for DAB+ broadcasting.

Around two dozen private radio stations in Switzerland will continue to broadcast via FM and will not discontinue the service until the end of 2026 at the latest.

+ Read more: not everyone happy with the end of FM radio

According to the Federal Office of Communications, around 10% of the population listened to radio only via FM at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, the use of DAB+ and internet radio has risen continuously since 2015: from 23% to 41% in 2023 for DAB+ and from 26% to 39% for internet radio.

FM radio was most frequently listened to while driving (33% of listeners in 2023), according to the federal office.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
71 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR