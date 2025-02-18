Swiss businessman Eugen Kägi dies

Eugen Kägi was born on September 19, 1928, and grew up in Bad Ragaz. His father, Otto Kägi Sr, founded the company as a bakery in 1934. The chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers are its most popular product.
Together with his brothers Otto Jr and Alfred, Eugen Kägi helped run Kägi Söhne AG from 1965 and build it into a successful confectioner and chocolate producer based in Toggenburg, canton St Gallen. At the beginning of 2022, Kägi products were sold in over 30 countries.
More
More
Kägi history
This content was published on
Kägi Söhne in Toggenburg, northern Switzerland, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year after being founded by the Kägi family. The chocolate-covered Kägi-fret wafers are its most popular product among the Swiss. (All pictures: Kägi Söhne AG)
Eugen Kägi was also a member of the St Gallen cantonal parliament for the former CVP (now the Centre Party). He was also committed to cultural life and supported social projects via a foundation, according to the press release by the town of Lichtensteig. He was made an honorary citizen of Lichtensteig together with his brothers.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
UBS among leading non-US investors in nuclear weapons producers, says study
This content was published on
The number of financial institutions funding major nuclear weapons manufacturers continues to fall, a new report shows. The Swiss bank UBS bank is one of the top 30 investors.
English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland
This content was published on
The proportion of people in Switzerland whose main language is not one of the four national languages – German, French, Italian or Romansh - has risen significantly in recent years.
Poll: Karin Keller-Sutter named most popular Swiss minister
This content was published on
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is the most popular member of Switzerland’s seven-person Federal Council (executive body), according to a new online survey carried out in the first week of February.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.