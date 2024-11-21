Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss court recognises obesity as a disability under certain conditions

Person sitting on bench
Practice with regard to addictions has changed, the Court said, and the invalidity insurance office must now assess the extent to which the addiction affects the insured person's ability to work. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss court recognises obesity as a disability under certain conditions
Listening: Swiss court recognises obesity as a disability under certain conditions

People suffering from obesity are now entitled to an invalidity pension in certain cases. The fact that the condition can be treated no longer automatically excludes the granting of benefits, ruled the Federal Court, which is adapting its case law.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS/Keystone-SDA

Until now, obesity was not in principle considered to be a disability that entitles a person access to an invalidity pension. It was only covered by invalidity insurance if it led to physical or psychological disorders or if such disorders were the cause, the Court pointed out in a ruling published on Thursday.

+ Get the most important news directly in your inbox

This case law was based on the idea that returning to a normal weight was a matter of will. It was inspired by the case law developed for addictions. However, practice with regard to addictions has changed: the invalidity insurance office must now assess the extent to which the addiction affects the insured person’s ability to work.

Complex illness

According to the Federal Court, there is no justification for maintaining the case law specific to obesity, which ruled out any entitlement where treatment was possible. Obesity is a chronic and complex somatic disease.

+ Swiss alliance calls for obesity to be recognised as a disease

From now on, the extent to which the disease restricts the ability to work will have to be considered on a case-by-case basis. But the obligation to reduce the damage also applies to obesity: entitlement to an invalidity pension presupposes that the person concerned undertakes the treatment that can reasonably be required, for example, dietary therapy, medication, behavioural therapy or a physical activity programme.

+ Roche’s big bet on big diseases

In this case, the Federal Court partially upheld the appeal of a woman from canton Aargau who suffers from class III obesity, i.e., the extreme stage, and who had unsuccessfully applied for a pension. The judges ruled that it was clear the woman was not immediately able to work at 100%. The cantonal invalidity insurance office must now re-examine her case and order medical examinations concerning the obligation to reduce the damage.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Beer sales dampened by bad weather

More

Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

This content was published on The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.

Read more: Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR