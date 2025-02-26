Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss diocese introduces code of conduct to tackle church abuse

The Diocese of Sion takes two measures to combat abuse
The Diocese of Sion takes two measures to combat abuse Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss diocese introduces code of conduct to tackle church abuse
Listening: Swiss diocese introduces code of conduct to tackle church abuse

The Diocese of Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, has introduced a code of conduct to tackle all forms of church-related abuse. A prevention commission has also been established.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Following the interim results of a study by the University of Zurich in September 2023 on abuse within the Swiss Catholic Church, the Diocese of Sion has introduced a new code of conduct. This preventive measure aims to protect people in church settings from all forms of abuse, including spiritual, sexual and power abuse, the Diocese stated on Wednesday.

More

A diocesan prevention commission has been established to enforce the new code. Made up of eight members from the diocese’s two linguistic regions, the commission’s role is to support victims of church abuse. It includes jurists, psychologists and doctors, but no diocesan officials.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR