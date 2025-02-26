Swiss diocese introduces code of conduct to tackle church abuse

The Diocese of Sion, in southwestern Switzerland, has introduced a code of conduct to tackle all forms of church-related abuse. A prevention commission has also been established.

Following the interim results of a study by the University of Zurich in September 2023 on abuse within the Swiss Catholic Church, the Diocese of Sion has introduced a new code of conduct. This preventive measure aims to protect people in church settings from all forms of abuse, including spiritual, sexual and power abuse, the Diocese stated on Wednesday.

A diocesan prevention commission has been established to enforce the new code. Made up of eight members from the diocese’s two linguistic regions, the commission’s role is to support victims of church abuse. It includes jurists, psychologists and doctors, but no diocesan officials.

