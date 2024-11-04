Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss Federal Railways launches campaign for safety on public transport

SBB launches campaign for safety on public transport
Train staff suffer on average ten verbal or physical attacks every day, some of which have become more serious in recent years, says the Swiss Federal Railways. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Federal Railways launches campaign for safety on public transport
Listening: Swiss Federal Railways launches campaign for safety on public transport

The Swiss Federal Railways is launching a campaign for greater respect and safety on public transport. Starting next week, posters and screens in stations and on trains will feature a message that aims to prevent assaults.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The campaign “Respectfully on the move together” advocates respectful treatment of travellers and employees. Railways staff suffer on average ten verbal or physical attacks every day, some of which have become more serious in recent years, the transport company said on Monday. These include insults, threats, verbal abuse or assaults.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The feeling of safety is at a high level and remains strong, said the Federal Railways, as passengers on trains and in stations still feel safer than in other public spaces. But awareness needs to be raised, the company added.

Since last summer, part of the security training for Railways staff is taking place at a new security training centre. As part of practical training modules, employees receive recommendations for actions to take in critical situations. The aim is for them to react calmly and professionally in the event of aggressive behaviour and to reassure passengers. The staff are taught to not endanger themselves in the process.

+Swiss rail police to be equipped with body cameras

The transport police have been using bodycams throughout Switzerland since September. These are intended to de-escalate conflicts. The transport police work closely with local police forces and are supported by additional security services. Federal Railways customer service staff also now travel in pairs on all long-distance trains starting at 10pm.

The Federal Railways is organising the information campaign together with the transport workers’ union SEV, the Transfair staff association and the Swiss association of locomotive drivers VSLF.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
98 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
196 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Armed Forces have around 147,000 personnel

More

Number of Swiss armed forces exceeds specified limit

This content was published on The Swiss armed forces had an effective headcount of around 147,000 as of March 1, 2024. This exceeds the upper limit of 140,000 specified in the army organisation by 5%.

Read more: Number of Swiss armed forces exceeds specified limit
Two men charged by the MPC with money laundering

More

Two Swiss men charged with money laundering

This content was published on One million francs, 34 million euros and around 830 kilos of gold: this is the fortune that two Swiss nationals are accused of having moved across borders for at least four years.

Read more: Two Swiss men charged with money laundering
Richemont reports lower first-half results

More

Richemont reports lower first-half results

This content was published on Geneva-based luxury goods group Richemont reported a downturn in performance for the first half of its 2024/25 financial year. Both sales and profit declined.

Read more: Richemont reports lower first-half results

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR