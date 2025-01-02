Swiss ski resorts log record numbers of visitors

Sunshine and fresh snow attracted numerous winter sports fans to Swiss ski resorts over the holiday period. Many ski stations reported record traffic.

The number of people hitting the slopes of Anzère in canton Valais over the festive season was “the best ever”, declared Télé Anzère President Sébastien Travelletti. The last record for daily admissions, set in 2019 (5,723), was broken twice between Christmas and New Year.

Targets for the end-of-year period will be met, even if the overall balance is currently slightly lower than last year due to a less favourable start to the season.

The Grimentz-Zinal area, also in canton Valais, has also reported better-than-usual figures. “It’s the best December we’ve ever had,” says director Pascal Bourquin.

In Verbier, more than 20,000 skiers a day hit the slopes over the festive period.

Effect on overnight stays

The Vaud Alps reported similar trends over the past ten days, thanks to perfect snow conditions and constant sunshine. “Visitor numbers are higher than last year, which was already a record year for the Christmas period,” said Villars-Gryon-Diableret lift manager Martin Deburaux.

Swiss Mountain Railways is due to publish its first detailed figures on Friday. Switzerland Tourism will also be releasing data on overnight stays in its resorts.

The Valais tourism organisation Valais Wallis Promotion expects a 1% increase on last year, which was already a record year. This season’s exceptional weather has boosted the number of short-term bookings, according to spokesperson Roger Brunner.

Boost in occupancy at lower altitudes

Swiss visitors represented the majority of people on the slopes, with many seeking to escape the foggy lowlands.

Lower-altitude resorts, where snow is becoming increasingly scarce, also reported positive figures. “The number of vacation guests and sales have doubled compared with last season,” said Marc-André Léchot, chair of the executive board of Les Téléskis aux Prés-d’Orvin, above Biel in canton Bern.

The resort, which was able to open non-stop between December 24 and January 1, will not be in deficit after two years of losses, said Léchot. He is optimistic, but realistic. With snow conditions no longer the norm, the resort now also counts on summer activities to break even.

