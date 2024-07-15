Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri retires from international football

Xherdan Shaqiri
Xherdan Shaqiri Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri announced his retirement from international football on Monday, after a 14-year spell with the Swiss national team.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Reuters

Shaqiri played 125 matches for Switzerland, scoring 32 goals. He is the only Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, from World Cup 2010 to Euro 2024.

+ Euro 2024: Shaqiri scores stunning goal in Switzerland’s 1-1 draw with Scotland

The 32-year-old winger made two appearances in Euro 2024 as Switzerland exited from the quarter-finals.

“Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments. It’s time to say goodbye to the national team,” Shaqiri wrote on Instagram. “Great memories remain and I say to you all, thank you.”

+ Swiss footballers fined by FIFA for Albanian double-eagle gesture

Shaqiri, who won the Swiss and German leagues three times each at FC Basel and Bayern as well as the Premier League at Liverpool, has played for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire since 2022.

Reuters/ts

News

