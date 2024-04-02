Swiss tourism sector reports successful winter season

Thanks to the early onset of wintry conditions in November and high occupancy over the festive period, most destinations surveyed chalked it up as a successful season. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE/ VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The Swiss tourism industry has reported a positive balance sheet following the end of the 2023/24 winter season.

Keystone-SDA

Thanks to the early onset of wintry conditions in November and high occupancy over the festive period, most destinations surveyed chalked it up as a successful season.

In many places, it even surpassed the successes of the 2022/23 winter season, Switzerland Tourism announced on Tuesday. Early and heavy snowfalls starting in November ensured a blanket of snow to kick off the season. It was even white in many low-lying areas for a short time.

Business briefly slowed in many places due to periods of bad weather in February and early March, the report continued. At the end of the season, typical April weather in the lowlands and precipitation in the mountains also made for a mixed Easter weekend. At lower altitudes, warm spells meant that off-piste activities were very popular.

The winter season is traditionally fuelled by both local and European guests, although according to Switzerland Tourism, the large number of travellers from the US was also remarkable, with Switzerland a favourite winter destination for young Americans in particular.

The findings came from a survey of the Swiss tourism industry, in which both ski resorts and urban destinations were asked for their assessment of the winter season.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/jdp

