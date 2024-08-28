Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Life & Aging

Swiss tourist hotspot Zermatt considers day tripper fees

There are places that are literally overrun by day visitors.
There are places that are literally overrun by day visitors. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss tourist hotspot Zermatt considers day tripper fees
Listening: Swiss tourist hotspot Zermatt considers day tripper fees

The large number of day trippers is causing problems for the Swiss tourism hotspot of Zermatt, which lies in the shadow of the iconic Matterhorn mountain. Now the idea of ​​a tourist levy is being floated.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

There are places that are literally overrun by day visitors. A prime example is Venice. This year, the Italian city responded to this by charging day visitors a fee. Over a period of several weeks, they had to pay €5 for entry at certain times.

Such a fee is currently also on the table in Zermatt, research by Swiss public broadcaster SRF has uncovered.

Green Label project

Last spring, members of the local council and tourism bosses met at a workshop to discuss a tax for day trippers.
Last spring, members of the local council and tourism bosses met at a workshop to discuss a tax for day trippers. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Last spring, members of the local council and tourism bosses met at a workshop to discuss a tax for day trippers. This means that those guests who do not bring in any income for the hotels and holiday apartments will be asked to pay. The goal is to get guests to stay longer.

The idea is that anyone who visits Zermatt for the day would have to pay CHF12, which amounts to the regular tourist tax for guests who stay in Zermatt for three days.

Payment would be made via an app and the proceeds would go to the municipality’s sustainability fund. The project has been called “Green Label” because people who are only in Zermatt for one day would finance sustainable projects, according to the workshop’s documents.

The idea is that anyone who visits Zermatt for the day would have to pay CHF12, which amounts to the regular tourist tax for guests who stay in Zermatt for three days.
The idea is that anyone who visits Zermatt for the day would have to pay CHF12, which amounts to the regular tourist tax for guests who stay in Zermatt for three days. Keystone-SDA

Nothing decided yet

There would be exceptions for delivery workers and tradespeople. People who visit someone in Zermatt would also not have to pay anything.

The main reason for the discussion about the fee is the dissatisfaction of the locals, say those involved. For some, the large number of guests is becoming more and more of a burden.

Nothing has yet been decided, but the discussion is ongoing, as several people with knowledge of the matter confirmed to SRF. No-one wanted to comment on how far it has progressed. The spokesperson for Zermatt Tourism simply said that measures are constantly being reviewed. Some are pursued, others not.

However, SRF research shows that the imposition of such a fee is currently being legally clarified.

More

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR