Swiss victim support centres saw rise in demand in 2023

The most common reason for contacting a victim support helpline last year was physical violence. Keystone

Victim support centres carried out a total of 49,055 consultations last year, up 5% on 2022. Over 70% of cases involved female victims or relatives of victims.

Keystone-SDA

In 72% of cases, the victim indicated that he or she knew the alleged offender, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said in a press release on Tuesday. In around two out of five cases, it was their partner or ex-partner.

Almost a fifth of the people concerned were minors at the time of the consultation, and just under half were Swiss nationals.

+ Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

The FSO states that 46% of consultations concerned bodily harm or assault, a third of cases involved blackmail, coercion or threats, and 31% concerned sexual offences. One consultation may be linked to several offences, notes the FSO.

Last year, 1,132 requests for compensation or moral reparation were submitted. The 26 cantons correspondingly paid out a total of CHF6.1 million ($6.8 million), up 5% on the previous year.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

