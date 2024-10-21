Swiss workers say flexible working hours would lead to less stress

According to the study, 28% of part-time employees in Switzerland could also imagine increasing their workload if they had more flexible working hours. Keystone-SDA

More flexibility in the workplace leads to less stress, according to a study conducted by the Sotomo research institute on behalf of the Swiss Employers' Association.

Employees with flexible working hours experienced a mix of work and leisure more frequently than those with fixed working hours, something only a small proportion of them (26%) perceived as stressful, says the study published on Monday.

In all, 81% of those surveyed stated that more flexibility in working hours would reduce their stress levels.

According to the study, 28% of part-time employees in Switzerland could also imagine increasing their workload if they had more flexible working hours.

The Swiss Employers’ Association sees this result as confirmation of its call for more flexible working-time models, it says in a communiqué on Monday. These models, it adds, could make an important contribution to combating the current labour shortage.

