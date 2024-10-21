Switzerland keeps its four three-star Michelin restaurants

The restaurants Memories in Bad Ragaz, Hôtel de Ville de Crissier in canton Vaud, Cheval Blanc in Basel and Schloss Schauenstein in canton Graubünden retained their three stars. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to a total of 136 restaurants in Switzerland in 2024. The four restaurants that had previously been awarded three stars will retain the distinction. Two new restaurants in German-speaking Switzerland will receive two stars.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz behält ihre vier Drei-Sterne-Restaurants Original Read more: Schweiz behält ihre vier Drei-Sterne-Restaurants

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They are Collonnade, which belongs to the Mandarin Oriental Palace Hotel in Lucerne, and The Counter in Zurich’s main railway station.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, said at a ceremony held at the Swiss Hotel Management School in Lausanne on Monday that Swiss gastronomy has been at a “solid level” for years.

+ ‘Cervelat is the ultimate Swiss food’

“Of the 136 restaurants awarded stars in this selection, 107 have received one star, 25 two stars and four three stars,” Poullennec was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Michelin Guide.

Last year, 138 restaurants in Switzerland were awarded at least one Michelin Guide star.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.