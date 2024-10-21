Switzerland keeps its four three-star Michelin restaurants
The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to a total of 136 restaurants in Switzerland in 2024. The four restaurants that had previously been awarded three stars will retain the distinction. Two new restaurants in German-speaking Switzerland will receive two stars.
They are Collonnade, which belongs to the Mandarin Oriental Palace Hotel in Lucerne, and The Counter in Zurich’s main railway station.
Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guide, said at a ceremony held at the Swiss Hotel Management School in Lausanne on Monday that Swiss gastronomy has been at a “solid level” for years.
“Of the 136 restaurants awarded stars in this selection, 107 have received one star, 25 two stars and four three stars,” Poullennec was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Michelin Guide.
Last year, 138 restaurants in Switzerland were awarded at least one Michelin Guide star.
