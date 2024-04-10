Switzerland’s population hits record high: surprising growth regions

In canton Valais, all towns are experiencing population growth. © KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Leonard Flach, SRF Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Hier wächst die Schweiz besonders schnell Original Read more: Hier wächst die Schweiz besonders schnell

Русский ru Население каких регионов Швейцарии увеличивается особенно быстро? Read more: Население каких регионов Швейцарии увеличивается особенно быстро?

8,960,800 people now reside in Switzerland, marking an all-time high. Surprisingly, it’s not major cities like Zurich, Bern, or Basel witnessing the most significant population surge; neighbouring regions are experiencing the most substantial growth.

An additional 145,400 individuals call Switzerland home compared to the end of 2022, equivalent to the population of Lausanne, the country’s fourth-largest city. Experts liken this growth to the influx during the 1960s, primarily driven by Italian migration.

The recent record population growth is partly attributed to approximately 50,000 Ukrainians granted protection status. For the first time, the federal government includes them in the permanent resident population count. However, nearly 45% of immigrants hail from European Union (EU) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states, with Germany, France, and Italy leading the influx.

All cantons record population growth

All cantons report population growth, with cantons Valais (2.4%), Schaffhausen, and Aargau (2.2% each) leading the surge in 2023. Conversely, Jura (0.9%), Neuchâtel, Ticino, and Appenzell Inner Rhodes (1% each) recorded the smallest increases.

Canton Valais experienced the most significant surge at 2.4%, driven by a thriving industry, including companies like Lonza in Upper Valais and tech firms in Lower Valais. Swiss public television, SRF, correspondent Ruth Seeholzer notes that the population growth has doubled within a year, significantly boosting tax revenue with approximately 4,500 new taxpayers in 2023 alone.

The cantonal capital of Valais, Sion, is also a hotspot in terms of population growth. Keystone

Canton Aargau recorded a 2.2% increase in population, its highest since the introduction of cantonal population statistics, despite a declining birth rate. Immigration, particularly from Zurich, predominantly fuels this growth. Additionally, the inclusion of Ukrainian refugees with S status, who mostly arrived in Aargau in 2022, now contributes to the permanent resident population after twelve months of residency.

+Nine million in Switzerland? ‘Not quite yet!’ say authorities

Note to differentiating data In its study, the Federal Statistical Office counts all Swiss nationals with their main place of residence in Switzerland and all foreign nationals with a residence permit for at least twelve months or a total length of stay of at least twelve months in Switzerland as part of the permanent resident population as a reference for the population statistics. Persons with protection status S who came to Switzerland in 2022 were therefore included in the non-permanent resident population for the first twelve months of presence in Switzerland. After twelve months, i.e. in 2023, they switched from the non-permanent to the permanent resident population. These “changes in population type” are included in the number of immigrants in 2023. Due to this circumstance and possible differences in the categorisation of the foreign population between the Confederation and the cantons, various results cannot be ruled out.



Due to these circumstances and potential disparities in categorising the foreign population between the Confederation and the cantons, various outcomes remain possible.

The situation mirrors that of the canton of Schaffhausen. In recent years, the canton actively pursued attracting companies and new residents. “On one hand, the canton consistently lowered taxes, while on the other, there was significant construction activity,” explains SRF regional editor Katrin Oller.

“In Schaffhausen city, for instance, a new district is underway with the Stahlgiesserei. Additionally, extensive building projects are ongoing in Beringen and Neuhausen am Rheinfall.” In Neuhausen, for example, 300 new flats will soon be available in two high-rise buildings. “By offering affordable housing, the canton appeals to young families, providing an alternative to the pricey neighbouring canton Zurich.”

More people – less children

Despite nationwide population growth, Switzerland sees a declining birth rate. Last year, the average birth rate dropped to 1.33 children per woman. In twelve cantons, deaths surpassed births. Canton Ticino stands out, with over 1000 more deaths than births.

The latest data indicates that without immigration, Switzerland’s ageing population would accelerate further. However, as the population grows predominantly through migration, the proportion of foreigners steadily rises, now standing at 27%.

