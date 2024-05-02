Two teens accused of planning terror attack released from custody

The 15-year-old Swiss and 16-year-old Italian were sent to a closed institution where they will be assessed. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Authorities in canton Schaffhausen have released two teenagers who were arrested over Easter in connection to planned bomb attacks in Switzerland.

The 15-year-old Swiss and 16-year-old Italian were sent to a closed institution where they will be assessed.

The two young people are suspected of having supported the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS), the Schaffhausen public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday. The two are alleged to have helped plan explosives attacks in Switzerland.

The Schaffhausen youth prosecutor’s office has not provided any further details, partly because the suspects are minors. The two teenagers were arrested over the Easter weekend, together with an 18-year-old suspected accomplice, a Swiss national from canton Thurgau, with whom they are said to have been in contact.

The 18-year-old is being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG). He is still in custody, the Keystone-SDA news agency understands. Investigations to clarify the specific intentions and role of the accused remain ongoing and no further information can therefore be provided.

According to information provided by the OAG in mid-April, there is a link between the Swiss investigations and similar inquiries in Germany. There, four 15- and 16-year-olds were also arrested over Easter on suspicion of terrorism and possible IS support. The OAG says it is in contact with relevant German authorities.

Three suspects from the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia and one from Baden-Württemberg are said to have discussed plans to attack police stations, churches or synagogues in a chat group.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

