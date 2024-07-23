Stress research: voting campaigns can trigger stress among minorities
A referendum campaign, such as the one on 'marriage for all,' can trigger stress in those affected and their allies, according to researchers at the University of Zurich. Their study showed that participants released more stress hormones during the referendum campaign.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Abstimmungskampf kann bei Minderheiten Stress auslösen
Original
The researchers investigated how the 2021 “marriage for all” campaign affected the stress levels of queer people and their sympathisers by using hair samples. They surveyed several hundred people about their stress levels before, during and after the campaign and collected hair samples to measure stress hormone levels.
Increased cortisol and cortisone levels
The results revealed that respondents released significantly more cortisol and cortisone during the campaign. This increase was observed not only in the queer participants but also in their friends and family. The researchers concluded that political campaigns against the rights of LGBTIQ people can heighten feelings of discrimination, rejection and alienation from mainstream society among those affected.
Interestingly, the self-perceived stress levels of the surveyed individuals did not increase during the campaign. The researchers suspect that participants might have downplayed their perception of stress during the interviews. However, stress markers in hair samples decreased when respondents perceived supportive words from the ‘yes’ campaign. This finding underscores the importance of fair treatment and supportive discourse for better health outcomes among minorities, according to the research team.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
No heat records in sight (yet) despite the ‘dog days’
This content was published on
The dog days—traditionally the hottest days of the year—began on Tuesday. However, the weather service Meteonews predicts that Switzerland is unlikely to see new temperature records in the near future.
Majority of young Swiss well-trained, army fitness test reveals
This content was published on
More than half of young Swiss men and women are considered well-trained, with around 80% meeting the federal government's exercise recommendations, according to the Armed Forces 2023 fitness test.
Italian consulate to relocate to ‘Casa d’Italia’ in Zurich
This content was published on
The Italian state is renovating the "Casa d'Italia" in Zurich's Kreis 4 district, with plans to move the Consulate General from its current location on Tödistrasse in District 2 to this historic building.
Swiss companies maintain financial stability amid European struggles
This content was published on
Swiss companies continue to demonstrate financial robustness compared to their European counterparts, although corporate restructuring activities have increased in recent months.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.