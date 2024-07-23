Stress research: voting campaigns can trigger stress among minorities

Voting campaign can cause stress among minorities Keystone-SDA

A referendum campaign, such as the one on 'marriage for all,' can trigger stress in those affected and their allies, according to researchers at the University of Zurich. Their study showed that participants released more stress hormones during the referendum campaign.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Abstimmungskampf kann bei Minderheiten Stress auslösen Original Read more: Abstimmungskampf kann bei Minderheiten Stress auslösen

+Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

The researchers investigated how the 2021 “marriage for all” campaign affected the stress levels of queer people and their sympathisers by using hair samples. They surveyed several hundred people about their stress levels before, during and after the campaign and collected hair samples to measure stress hormone levels.

Increased cortisol and cortisone levels

The results revealed that respondents released significantly more cortisol and cortisone during the campaign. This increase was observed not only in the queer participants but also in their friends and family. The researchers concluded that political campaigns against the rights of LGBTIQ people can heighten feelings of discrimination, rejection and alienation from mainstream society among those affected.

+Swiss parties want to launch referendum against Eurovision funding

Supportive words mitigate stress

Interestingly, the self-perceived stress levels of the surveyed individuals did not increase during the campaign. The researchers suspect that participants might have downplayed their perception of stress during the interviews. However, stress markers in hair samples decreased when respondents perceived supportive words from the ‘yes’ campaign. This finding underscores the importance of fair treatment and supportive discourse for better health outcomes among minorities, according to the research team.

+100 years of Swiss political posters in colour

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.