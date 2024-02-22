A call for safer ski slopes in Switzerland       

This content was published on
February 22, 2024 - 09:24
Julie Hunt
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.
Should skiers be fined for tearing down Swiss mountain slopes at breakneck speeds?
Every year, some 60,000 people get hurt skiing, costing CHF600 million ($676 million) in treatment bills. An accident insurance expert has been out and about, warning them to slow down.
Read more
Next
Previous
More
Most Swiss skiers exceed 50km/h
This content was published on
Jan 29, 2024
Three out of four Swiss skiers travel at over 50km/h, and one in five even tops out at over 70km/h, according to a study.
Read more: Most Swiss skiers exceed 50km/h
More
Swiss ski holidays up to 10% more expensive
This content was published on
Dec 23, 2022
Taking a holiday in a Swiss ski resort will cost up to 10% more this season as operators grapple with inflation and soaring energy costs.
Read more: Swiss ski holidays up to 10% more expensive
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.