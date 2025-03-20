Why it’s so hard to be a working woman in Switzerland

The Economist has compared working conditions for women across member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

1 minute

Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

Even though Switzerland boasts some of the highest wages in the world, it’s been stuck at the bottom of the rankingExternal link for the past eight years.

Why is that? Watch this video to find out.

More Switzerland leads the way in the fight against ‘unexplained’ wage gaps This content was published on Switzerland’s attempts to eliminate the gender pay gap are attracting attention worldwide. Read more: Switzerland leads the way in the fight against ‘unexplained’ wage gaps

