Body of French triple infanticide suspect found in Switzerland

A 45-year-old mother who allegedly killed her three children in Haute-Savoie, France, was found dead in the Swiss ski resort of Champéry.

Investigators are assuming suicide. According to information provided by the police in Switzerland to the French investigating authorities, the body found in a car in Valais is that of the 45-year-old woman who has been wanted since Tuesday.

The body has yet to be formally identified, according to judicial sources close to the case in France. The three dead children, aged two, eleven and 13, were found on Tuesday in a house in Taninges. The village in the department of Haute Savoie is located around 50 kilometers from the Swiss border.

