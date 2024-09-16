Switzerland nabs 15 medals at WorldSkills championship
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Switzerland nabs 15 medals at WorldSkills championship
Swiss professionals have won 15 medals at the WorldSkills Championships in Lyon, France: seven gold, seven silver and one bronze. According to the Swiss, the country finished as the best European nation at the competition.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Berufsweltmeisterschaften enden mit 15 Medaillen für Schweiz
Original
The SwissSkills Foundation also announced on Sunday evening that winning 15 medals meant third place in the national rankings. Education Minister Guy Parmelin congratulated the winners on Sunday evening on X and spoke of an “outstanding result”.
The 15 medal-winning Swiss individual competitors or teams of two come from nine cantons. A particularly high number of medals (five) went to the canton of Bern. However, there were also three winners each from the cantons of Lucerne and St. Gallen.
With 45 participants, the delegation at the WorldSkills in the French city was the largest Swiss representation at these competitions to date. The Swiss competed against young people from other countries in 41 trades. WorldSkills 2024 took place from September 10 to 15.
At the decentralised WorldSkills 2022, Switzerland won 19 medals in 34 competitions and was also the best European nation at that championship. It won five gold and silver medals and nine bronze medals.
Translated from German by DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.