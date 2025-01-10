Driver going wrong way causes accident in Gotthard tunnel

According to a statement from the Uri cantonal police, the motorist was driving south on the A2 after 7am. In the front tunnel of the Gotthard road tunnel, he turned around and drove back north in the overtaking lane.
In the Naxberg tunnel the man collided head-on with a correctly oncoming vehicle, according to the Uri cantonal police. Four people were seriously injured. One person suffered minor injuries. They were taken to the cantonal hospital in Altdorf by ambulances from the cantons of Uri, Ticino and Lucerne.
It was unclear on Friday why the senior citizen turned his car when entering the Gotthard road tunnel. The police were also unable to provide any information on the amount of material damage.
The A2 was closed southbound for around 90 minutes due to the accident.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burka ban’ and pension hikes
More and more Swiss celebrities and institutions leaving X
This content was published on
The short messaging service X has also lost its reputation in Switzerland. More and more personalities and institutions are turning their backs on tech billionaire Elon Musk's platform.
Opponents of Crans-Montana ski work appeal to Federal Court
This content was published on
Opponents of the new finishing area stadium for the national piste in Crans-Montana, site of the 2027 Alpine World Ski Championships, have appealed to the Swiss Federal Court.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.