Young adults feel increasingly helpless, finds Swiss generation survey

Young adults in Switzerland see their influence on the future development of society diminishing. They also feel the generation gap is widening, revealed the Sotomo Institute’s Generation Barometer 2025 on Thursday.

More than two-thirds of Swiss people (71%) are pessimistic about the future, a trend that has “clearly increased” since the last survey in 2023, according to the press release. This lack of optimism for the future is particularly marked among younger generations, who increasingly feel they have no influence over the course of events.

According to the barometer, 88% of those surveyed under 35 feel they have little influence on the future development of society. This figure was 73% in 2023 for the same age group. Young people seem to see less promise that things will get better with every generation, the study notes.

