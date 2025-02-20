Young adults feel increasingly helpless, finds Swiss generation survey
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Young adults feel increasingly helpless, finds Swiss generation survey
Young adults in Switzerland see their influence on the future development of society diminishing. They also feel the generation gap is widening, revealed the Sotomo Institute’s Generation Barometer 2025 on Thursday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Les jeunes adultes se sentent de plus en plus démunis
Original
More than two-thirds of Swiss people (71%) are pessimistic about the future, a trend that has “clearly increased” since the last survey in 2023, according to the press release. This lack of optimism for the future is particularly marked among younger generations, who increasingly feel they have no influence over the course of events.
According to the barometer, 88% of those surveyed under 35 feel they have little influence on the future development of society. This figure was 73% in 2023 for the same age group. Young people seem to see less promise that things will get better with every generation, the study notes.
What do you think? Join the debate:
External Content
Translated from French by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.