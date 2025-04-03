The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Life & Aging

What does a ‘dignified death’ mean to you?

When confronted with a terminal illness, people have different views on how they want to end their lives. We asked our readers to share their thoughts. Here’s what they say.

1 minute

More European countries are legalising assisted dying because of the growing recognition of the right to die. Some people believe choosing when and how to die is an individual right, while others argue that death should not be controlled by human hands.

We asked our readers what a “dignified death” means to them.

Read more about the topic of assisted suicide here.

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

