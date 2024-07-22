Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Zurich Airport considering legal action over IT outage

zurich airport flight schedule shows cancelled and delayed flights. Travellers look at the flight schedule.
Airlines had to cancel 132 flights, impacting around 10,000 passengers. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Zurich Airport is contemplating legal action following Friday's IT mishap, which disrupted operations and caused significant financial damage. The extent of the financial impact is still being assessed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

An airport spokeswoman informed Swiss public radio, SRF, on Monday that Zurich Airport is currently analyzing the incident to determine the damage and whether to pursue legal action against those responsible.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is also assessing the financial repercussions of the IT breakdown in collaboration with its insurance company and partners. However, legal action against the IT company is not being considered since the breakdown did not affect SWISS systems.

132 flights cancelled

The global IT failure, caused by a botched update from the US cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, severely disrupted operations at Zurich Airport on Friday. Airlines had to cancel 132 flights, impacting around 10,000 passengers. Fortunately, no passengers were stranded overnight; they were either accommodated in hotels or flew later.

The IT breakdown affected 8.5 million Windows devices worldwide. In addition to airports, the glitch also impacted supermarkets, banks, hospitals, TV stations, and other organizations.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

