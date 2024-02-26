Zurich city employees paid double salaries in error

KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / MICHAEL BUHOLZER

The city of Zurich has paid its 30,000 employees their February salaries twice. The mistake was made by Zurich Cantonal Bank (ZKB).

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

The ZKB made a technical processing error. The payment of February salaries was triggered twice, the city and the bank said in a statement on Monday. Everything was done correctly by the administration.

The 30,000 city employees who received double salaries have nothing to celebrate. They are obliged to repay the second salary paid in error. The overpayment amounts to CHF 175 million (around $199 million). ZKB and the city are currently working on a solution to make the repayment as straightforward as possible.

Translated from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.