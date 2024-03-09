Zurich records third tram collision fatality in a week

KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

A 27-year-old cyclist died on Saturday morning in a hospital in Zurich following a collision with a tram. It is already the third fatal tram accident in Zurich this week.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

The young cyclist collided with a Flexity tram on line 4 in Zurich’s Kreis 5 district on Friday evening. He was thrown to the ground and fatally injured.

Just three quarters of an hour later, a pedestrian at the main railway station fell under a line 7 tram travelling towards Bahnhofplatz for reasons that are still unclear. The tram had to be lifted to recover the casualty. His injuries were so severe that he died at the scene of the accident.

A female pedestrian had already been seriously injured in a tram accident in Zurich’s District 11 on Monday evening. The 56-year-old was taken to hospital in a critical condition. She died there early on Tuesday morning.

Translated from Germany by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.