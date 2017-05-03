lifelines The man who saves cable cars ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 2 Languages: 2 (ar) الرجل الذي يُنقذ عربات "التلفريك" (pt) O homem que salva teleféricos Embed code <iframe src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43148744' width='640' height='360' name='The man who saves cable cars '></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. May 3, 2017 - 17:00 There are hundreds of small cableways in Switzerland but half of them are threatened with closure. Engineer Reto Canale would like to save the lifts, which have become a lifeline for mountain communities. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)