In the relatively dry winter of 2017, Christoph Moser and I decided to do one of the absolute classic ski tours of the Bernese Oberland, a tour that serves as an endurance test for mountain guides.

We called it the ‘Horny Tour’ as it links up the Wetterhorn, Mittelhorn and Rosenhorn.

Combining ski mountaineering with easy alpine skills, the route is never hard but quite long. In the end, we climbed 3600 meters over the course of 26km.

Here, Christoph passes through the crevasse and serac zone on the Rosenlaui glacier while on the way to the Wetterhorn.

As a photographer I enjoy working on glaciers and trying to contrast their beauty with the very real danger that is present when moving on them.

At work and play

We are fortunate to call the mountains our workplace and still marvel at what we get to do on any given work day, be it in the Alps or Himalaya.

After all these years, the passion we have for life as mountain sport athletes and photographers hasn't faded. Experiencing the Alps on so many levels keeps us motivated for what comes next.

Grandiose landscapes

Each week over the next few months, swissinfo.ch will publish a series of Dan and Janine's pictures from the past year: images of unexpected encounters and grandiose landscapes that put us humans in our place, and a very small one at that.



Dan and Janine Patitucci are professional photographers and mountain sport athletes who work in the global outdoor industry. Based in Interlaken, they're more likely to be found at high altitude - running, skiing or climbing, and always with camera at hand.

