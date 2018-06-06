The brainchild of a Swiss filmmaker, this venture is slotted to start next year on condition that enough money can be collected through crowd funding and that enough citizens are willing to participate.
Mayor Andrea Jenni was quoted as saying in several media on Wednesday that participants – current residents above the age of 25 only - would receive a monthly income of CHF2,500 ($2,500) but any additional money earned must be refunded.
This condition might make it difficult to convince at least 600 residents (of the 1,300-member town) to take part, Jenni said.
Further details of the live experiment will be announced at the end of August.
Finland, US, Kenya, Germany
A similar project is underway in Finland with a group of 2,000 unemployed people receiving monthly payments of about CHF660. That two-year trial concludes next January.
Small privately funded projects are also taking place in Kenya and Germany, while the city of Stockton in California wants to launch an 18-month experiment next year.
