This content was published on May 26, 2018 5:43 PM May 26, 2018 - 17:43

Meal on wheels: a mussel-covered bicycle pulled from Lake Geneva at Vevey (Keystone)

Divers have pulled all sorts of rusty rubbish out of Lake Geneva as part of a clean-up operation.

“The mortar shell was found early this afternoon by a diver,” said a spokesman for canton Vaud police on Saturday. “Demining experts arrived and ascertained that it didn’t have a detonator.” The beach and road were closed for about an hour.

Apart from that surprise, the ninth “Clean Lake Genevaexternal link” weekend has so far turned up mostly scrap metal like shopping trolleys, chains, tyres and plastic. “The amount of plastic and cigarette butts is quite outrageous,” said project leader Adrien Bonny.

More salvaged forms of transport (Keystone)

Bonny said a lot of the plastic debris comprised drinking straws, bottle tops and yoghurt lids.

The clean-up takes place every two years and this year involved 310 divers and 840 volunteers on land. On average between ten and 15 tonnes of rubbish are collected, which are then sorted, recorded and recycled where possible.

Waste problem Dangerous toxin levels found in Lake Geneva Analysis of plastic waste washed up from Lake Geneva has revealed hazardous levels of bromine and cadmium that presents a clear threat to wildlife. See in another language: 1 Chinese (zh) 科研人员在日内瓦湖中发现高危毒素





SDA-ATS/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!