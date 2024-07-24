Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Locals hope Croatian bay becomes world’s smallest sea

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

GORNJI KARIN, Croatia (Reuters) – Residents of a beautiful bay on Croatia’s Adriatic coast are hoping that the place they have always called the Karin Sea can be officially designated the world’s smallest sea, bringing more tourism and more environmental protection.

The Karin Sea, located 30 km east of the coastal city of Zadar and which is home to protected marine life such as dolphins and sea turtles, covers an area of only about six square km and locals say it is so small that a swimmer can cross it in a few strokes.

Tomo Aracic, head of the Karinska Riviera tourist association, says there are plans to apply to Guinness World Records to have the Karin Sea designated the world’s smallest sea. At present, the smallest is Turkey’s Sea of Marmara, by Istanbul, which connects the Black Sea through the Bosporus to the Aegean Sea through the Dardanelles.

Guinness defines seas as “smaller bodies of water than oceans, but still large water bodies, party enclosed by a land mass and connected to an ocean.”

The Karin Sea has been marked as a sea on maps for centuries.

“This is the most beautiful sea for me. If we manage to do this, then it will be really great that [the sea] is known about,” said local resident Danko Vivodinac.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR