Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Three-phase plan Switzerland announces plan to lift coronavirus lockdown

Man and barrier

Much of normal life has been shut down in Switzerland for weeks.

(Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller)

Switzerland will start easing its coronavirus lockdown from April 27, allowing businesses like hairdressers and garden centres to re-open their doors. Children should be able to return to compulsory schooling from May 11.

From June 8, higher education establishments, museums, zoos and libraries will be open once again, providing there is no resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Thursday the government announcedexternal link its three-phase plan for restoring Switzerland to normality during a crisis that has claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Hospitals will also be allowed to conduct non-urgent procedures from April 27 along with a lifting of restrictions of doctors’ and dental practices. Businesses such as hairdressing salons, massage practices, tattoo and cosmetic studios, Florists, DIY stores and garden centres may also open again in the first stage of the normalization plan.

Funerals will also be allowed to be conducted if they are only attended by close family.

Schools and non-essential businesses have been forced to close their doors since March 23, a measure that was later extended until April 26.

covid-19 Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus. This is where things stand and the latest on the measures in place.


swissinfo.ch/mga

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters