London’s Leicester Square stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A 32-year old man was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an 11-year old girl in London’s Leicester Square, the Met Police said in a statement early Tuesday.

Ioan Pintaru was also charged with the possession of a bladed article, the police added.

An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in Leicester Square on Monday, and the child’s injuries were not life threatening, police had said.

While it was initially believed that the girl’s mother, 34, was also hurt, it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own, the police said on Tuesday.

