London firefighters tackling tower block blaze

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Fire Brigade said it was trackling a blaze at a residential tower block in the south east of the capital on Wednesday, with two apartments currently alight and 10 fire engines in attendance.

“Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford. Two flats on the 9th and 10th floors of the building are currently alight,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not known, the statement added.

The incident comes on the day a public inquiry published its report on the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died.

