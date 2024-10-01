Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
London shares muted; luxury stocks slip

(Reuters) – The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed on Tuesday, as losses in luxury stocks offset gains in precious metal miners, while investors looked forward to crucial European inflation figures later in the day.

Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the midcap FTSE 250 index were flat by 07:15 GMT.

The precious metal miners index moved 0.5% higher as gold prices ticked upwards. [GOL/]

On the contrary, the personal goods index slipped 1.6%, weighed by a 2% loss in Burberry after brokerages reduced their price target on the luxury retailer.

Watches of Switzerland Group moved 1% lower.

Meanwhile, prices in British shops fell at the fastest pace in more than three years in September, adding to signs that the inflation squeeze on consumers has faded.

European inflation figures are due later in the day and the risk is to the downside, which will reinforce bets that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates later in the month.

Shares in Mulberry slipped 3.2% after the luxury brand rejected sportswear retailer Frasers’ $111 million takeover proposal, saying the bid did not have the support of majority shareholder Challice.

Greggs kept its full-year outlook, though it said underlying sales growth slowed in the latest quarter with consumers continuing to face uncertainty. Shares of the baker and fast food chain were down 4.6%.

