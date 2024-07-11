Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

London shares muted ahead of US data; UK economy grows faster in May

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – UK shares were flat on Thursday, as losses in aerospace and defence stocks offset broader gains across other sectors, while focus remained on U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 0.1% at 0725 GMT.

Meanwhile, data showed that the UK’s economy grew more quickly than expected in May, potentially lowering the chances of an August rate cut. The sterling rose to its highest in four months after the data.

Goldman Sachs raised the country’s GDP growth forecast to 1.2% from 1.1% for the year.

Focus is now on the U.S. consumer price index due at 1230 GMT, that could influence the course of rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy.

The data follows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day Congressional testinomy where he said that the cooling jobs market was now on the radar of Fed’s policymakers, along with inflation.

“Today’s CPI update will determine the market mood. Investors will likely be less upset if they see any bump or blip in inflation as long as other economic data including growth and jobs continue to show further weakness,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst, Swissquote Bank.

Beverages and utilities topped sectoral gains, rising 0.5% each.

Heavyweight precious metal miners advanced 0.1% in tandem with gold prices. [GOL/]

Gains were offset by aerospace and defence stocks that slipped 0.7%, followed by construction materials companies that were down 0.5%.

Pennon climbed 6.6% to the top of the FTSE 250 index, after the water company named Laura Flowerdew as its new CFO.

Moonpig sank 5.4% to the bottom of the mid-cap index, after the retailer announced a secondary offering of 35 million shares.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR