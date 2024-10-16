Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
London underground workers to strike next month, union says

LONDON (Reuters) – Staff working on the London underground, including drivers, are planning to strike next month over pay and working conditions, the ASLEF trade union said on Wednesday.

Various walk outs are planned between Nov. 1 and Nov. 16, ASLEF, the train drivers’ union said.

“ASLEF members have been extremely patient as talks have dragged on – with no real progress – for months on end,” the union’s Finn Brennan said in a statement.

“Sadly, it is clear, once again, that Underground management will only get serious about reaching a settlement if there is the prospect of strike action,” Brennan added.

Transport for London, which operates London Underground and bus networks with millions of journeys each day, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

