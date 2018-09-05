A seat at Switzerland’s table

Switzerland is home to people of hundreds of different nationalities, and all of them have to eat. These are the stories of five immigrants who came to the Alpine country over the last 60 years from Italy, Portugal, Taiwan, Canada and Syria, bringing along their culinary traditions. For each of them, cooking, eating and sharing recipes became a key part of navigating the often-difficult process of fitting into Swiss life. Follow their journeys, and learn their recipes – some with a Swiss twist.

