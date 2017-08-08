Schrebergärten

Vito Crudo, from Italy
“I have had my allotment for three years. It’s great! I love the view and the fresh vegetables. Here I get some headspace and it is a joy to see everything grow. My little daughter loves playing with our neighbours’ girl and the two can run around to their hearts’ content. It’s important for children to have this space.”end of quote
Diana and Andreas Bandomir, from Poland
"We sold our house with a garden nine years ago. As I missed our garden so much, we looked for an allotment. I love the biotope here with its frogs and fish. My husband looks after our organic vegetables and I make fruit compote. It is delicious. We have nice neighbours, a great view and, apart from the roses, we don’t treat anything with pesticides.”end of quote
René and Evi Braun, from Switzerland
"We grow most of our food ourselves. It tastes much better than what you buy in the supermarket. We love nature and we have had the allotment for three years. It’s a great place to create some headspace. Our grown-up sons also come here to have barbeques with their friends.”end of quote
Murat and Birsen Lavanur, from Turkey
“We have had the allotment for two years and we still have to learn a lot. It is not as easy as it seems. We enjoy cooking and having barbeques here in these cosy surroundings. We like working in the garden and we share all the work. Our kids can spend some time in nature and can run around freely.”end of quote
Sebastian Suva, from Romania
"I am on the board of our Allotment Association, as it is important to get involved. We need some rules so that everyone can peacefully work side by side. I have had my allotment for five years. I want my children to know how things grow, what they eat and that their food needs looking after. It is a great balance to my professional life as it allows me to think about other things. I also like coming here in winter.”end of quote
Pedro and Tavares Goncalvez, from Portugal
“Our garden is simply a lot of fun! We love making pizza and getting together with our friends and families. This is important in life! Here we can relax from everyday life and sit in the sun. Our kids also like coming here.”end of quote
Theiler family, from Switzerland
"We have been members of the association since the creation of this allotment in 1965. The vegetables, lovely flowers and our relaxation are priceless! We really appreciate our neighbours and their helpfulness. The only downside is getting the allotment ready for the winter. It’s a lot of work.”end of quote
Vaz, from Portugal
"I have a bad back, which makes gardening quite difficult for me. However, I like being here and I have been coming for twelve years. My dog and I often sit here and reflect on things.”end of quote
Photographs and text
Ester Unterfinger, swissinfo.ch
Production
Felipe Schärer Diem
Sylvie Stark