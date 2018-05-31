In an indictment filed with the district court in Visp, the prosecution says Lonza repeatedly let dangerous substances flow into and near the water. It states that Lonza’s chemical factory in Visp contaminated drinking water with dioxane between 2011 and 2012 and again between 2014 and 2017.
The 1.4-dioxane solvent is used to make products like paint, varnish, detergent, cosmetics, insecticides and herbicides. High levels – and possibly low ones, too – cause cancer in humans and pets.
The contamination was unearthed during groundwater monitoring in 2014. Lonza is the only company in the area that uses large quantities of the solvent, points out the public prosecutor.
Lonza insists that it has neither violated the Federal Act on the Protection of Watersexternal link nor endangered the population and the environment. It points out that when the pollution was discovered in 2014, there were no specific limits on the chemical levels in drinking water, groundwater or industrial wastewater.
The public prosecutor also criticises canton Valais for simply reacting to known cases of pollution rather than trying to prevent them. When queried by the Swiss News Agency, local authorities said that drinking water was never affected and that the two private wells contaminated with dioxane had been closed temporarily.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.