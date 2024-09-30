Lorry plunges off bridge in northern England

LONDON (Reuters) – A lorry plunged off a viaduct in northern England, police said on Monday, leading to the closure of three of the four lanes due to serious damage caused to the barrier.

The driver of the lorry is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Cheshire police force, which is responsible for the region near Manchester in northwest England.

Police officers were called to reports of an incident on the northbound carriageway of the M6 at Thelwall Viaduct, between junction 20 and 21, where they found the lorry had come off the carriageway and landed on the embankment below the bridge.

The lane closures will remain in place for some time, and are expected to continue into the morning, police said, advising motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.