This content was published on August 13, 2017 1:23 PM Aug 13, 2017 - 13:23

There is no special dress code at Zurich's Street Parade. This year some 900,000 ravers, partygoers and curious spectators turned out for the annual techno music festival.

Since the end of Berlin's Love Parade, Zurich's Street Parade has become known as the largest outdoor techno party in the world. On Saturday, 25 'Love Mobiles - trucks covered with dancers blasting music - covered the 2.4kilometre-long route around the lake and through the city. Some 200 national and international DJs were in attendance for the 25th edition under the slogan, 'Love never ends'. Eight special music stages had also been set up.

According to police reports, there were 92 arrests on Saturday - 42 for thefts and 26 for suspected drug dealing.



The first Street Parade in 1992 attracted 1,500 people; in 2015 there were one million.