Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Low Danube reveals sunken World War Two ships in Serbia, Hungary

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Krisztina Fenyo and Fedja Grulovic

MOHACS, Hungary/PRAHOVO, Serbia (Reuters) – The wrecks of explosives-laden Nazi ships sunk in the River Danube during World War Two have emerged near Serbia’s river port town of Prahovo, after a drought in July and August that saw the river’s water level drop.

Four vessels dating from before 1950 have also come to light in Hungary’s Danube-Drava National Park near Mohacs, where the Danube’s water level stood at only 1.5 metres on Tuesday, the lingering effect of severe heat waves and persistent drought in July and August.

The vessels revealed in Prahovo were among hundreds scuttled along the Danube by Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they retreated from advancing Soviet forces, destroying the ships themselves. The wrecks can hamper river traffic during low water levels.

Strewn across the riverbed, some of the ships still have turrets, command bridges, broken masts and twisted hulls, while others lie mostly submerged under sand banks.

Endre Sztellik, a guard at the Danube-Drava national park said of one of the ships, “we still don’t know what this is exactly. What is visible and an unfortunate fact is that the wreck is diminishing as people are interested in it and parts of it are going missing.”

The Danube stood at 1.17 metres in Budapest on Tuesday, which compares with an all-time record low of around 0.4 metres registered in October 2018. During floods the Danube rises well above 6 metres.

“Eastern Europe is experiencing critical drought conditions that are affecting crops and vegetation,” the European climate service Copernicus said on its website in its latest drought report published earlier this month.

Long-awaited rainfall set in on Monday, which is expected to raise Danube levels to around three metres at Mohacs by the weekend, with the river likely to submerge the shipwrecks again.

The level of Poland’s longest river, the Vistula, has fallen to a record low, leaving sandbanks exposed in Warsaw and water so shallow a moose was filmed walking across it in a section in the countryside.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR